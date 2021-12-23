It certainly felt like winter across the region through the day today with many spots remaining below the freezing mark. Be sure to bundle up if you’re heading out on your holiday travels (or to get those last minute Christmas gifts).

Tomorrow will look more like winter since we’ll see some snow showers in the morning.

These will be light snow showers which will be scattered around 5am, turning more widespread across the region by 9am before fading through midday.

As for snowfall, we’re looking at a coating to an inch of with most locations seeing just a coating.

For your Christmas Eve, temperatures will warm up into the upper 30s through the afternoon.

Christmas Day we will start with snow which will change over to rain, which could result into some slick spots, so be sure to take it easy on your travels Christmas morning.

A few snow showers are possible Sunday morning and then it’s mainly cloudy through the afternoon.

It’s dry Monday and Tuesday before rain/snow chances return late Wednesday turning over to scattered showers Thursday.