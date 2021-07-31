Sun-filled skies and low humidity for our Saturday make for a beautiful and refreshing end to what was the wettest month on record for Worcester, second wettest July on record for Boston.

Today is a picture perfect day for your outdoor plans. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine and low humidity – great for a run, bike ride, yard work, heading to the beach, or even catching the WooSox game at Polar Park.

Tonight, temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow, we start off with sunshine, then we’ll see increasing clouds ahead of a few showers that move in around sunset, turning scattered and more widespread closer to midnight. This means that most of our Sunday is dry and under a mixture of sun and clouds, temperatures will rise to around 80°.

Monday brings a few lingering showers, mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday is dry followed by a few showers for the Cape Wednesday with more scattered showers in the forecast for the end of the week.