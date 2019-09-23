First Day of Fall, but Feeling like Summer

As of 3:50 this morning we’ve officially embarked on the fall season. However on this first official day, it will feel like the dead of summer. Overnight low temperatures bottomed out near 70° — which is our average high for today. With the warm start, we’ll climb to near 90° this afternoon. We’ll have a strong southwest breeze that will help push those temperatures up, and it will also keep the Cape and South Coast cooler. Those areas will likely hold in the 70s today.

It’s been a while since we’ve hit 90° here in Boston. In fact, you have to go back over a month to the second part of August. Last year not only did we record more 90+° days, but we also did it later (provided it doesn’t happen at Logan today). In 2018 we hit 97° on September 6th.

This year, September is probably more known for being dry. Strictly by the numbers, we’re not bad. Only about a half-inch below average. However, notice that 1.11″ of our 1.75″ fell on one day. And not just one day, but the 2nd of the month. So, in the last three weeks, we’ve only received 0.64″ of water. We need rain. We’ll get some tonight but for most of us north of 44, it’s a lot less than we’d like. Hardly enough to wet the pavement of your driveway. A better chance of a soaking rain for those south of Route 44 where embedded downpours could develop.

Fall lovers, here’s something you’ll like. Looking forward to frosts and freezes… and maybe flakes. Those away from Boston — especially outside of 128 are getting to the point where we start talking about first frost. But it’s not winter yet. We still have a ways to go before flakes start to fly.