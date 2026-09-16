From a fall feel yesterday to a slightly more summerlike vibe today! We’ve had temperatures largely in the upper 70s today and it’s been slightly less crisp in terms of the feel. That trend is amplified tomorrow out ahead of our next storm.

We’ll start with temperatures in the 60s, and dew point temperatures will rise into the 60s too. By the afternoon, we’ll be near 80 with a sticky summertime feel and more clouds as well. We’ll start to see showers in the second half of the day (mainly the early evening), as well as some pockets of heavy rain.

Keep that in mind for the evening commute, as it could be a bit slower than normal as rain comes down.

Showers will continue on and off overnight and into Friday morning. With that, the early-risers could the last of the raindrops (before 6AM).

From there, we transition back from summer to fall. Friday will still be mild by mid-September’s standards, with temperatures largely in the 70s and a muggy feel for the first half of the day. It’ll be breezy, with gusts in the 20s, but consider those winds to be the “winds of change”.

That breeze will bring cooler, drier air into Southern New England, and with that, humidity fades throughout the day.

By Saturday we’re in full fall mode! We’ll be mostly sunny with dew points in the 40s and high temperatures in the mid 60s!

Maybe time for your first PSL of the season (if you havent’ indulged already). Though it’s a bit early in the season, it’s also not a bad day to throw on a sweater and go check out the first of the foliage in the White and Green Mountains! They’re not near peak yet, but the leaves have begun to change there.

Sunday, we keep the fall feel around (highs in the mid 60s) but add some humidity and rain back into the mix. We’ll see showers on-and-off starting late morning and continuing through the rest of the day. They’ll taper off overnight and into Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday look dry, but the temperatures stay fall-like in the mid 60s.

Perhaps that’s not such a bad thing though, considering the Autumnal Equinox is on Tuesday!

While we, the meteorologists, have been celebrating fall since September 1st, the majority celebrate the start of the new season with the arrival of the equinox, will officially be at 8:05AM!