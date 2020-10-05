Great Weather Tuesday, Few Showers Wednesday

7Weather- Tuesday is a beautiful, October day, and then a few showers move in Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures start in the upper 40s tomorrow morning, and then we rebound into the upper 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, and it is breezy at times. A few sprinkles are possible inland.

Wednesday starts with extra clouds, and temperatures in the mid 50s. It clears up by mid-morning, and highs reach into the low 70s. A cold front pushes in late in the afternoon (after 4 PM), firing up a line of downpours that will produce gusty winds, and maybe even a rumble of thunder. This line will be in the area between 4-8 PM.

We’ll take anything we can get, but this rain won’t amount to much. It looks like we get 0.10-0.20″ of rain.

We’re back to sweater weather Thursday! There will be a chilly wind with gusts between 25-35 mph, and temperatures are cool between 57-63º.

It’s fine to get car wash tomorrow, but it might not last long with the chance for showers Wednesday. The better time to get the car cleaned is Thursday. That wash likely lasts several days.

The fall-feel continues into Friday with highs near 60º. The weekend is looking good! Both days have a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the low 70s. We go back to the 60s for the start of next week.