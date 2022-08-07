7Weather- A Heat Advisory has been extended and is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 90s and the feels like temperature will be around 100º.

Monday is another hot and humid day with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s. Boston is near-record heat again. The forecast is 96º and the current record is 96º set back into 1983.

A line of storms arrives Tuesday afternoon, but we’ll likely get into the low and mid 90s before that line arrives. It will be yet another hot and humid day.

Storms push into the region between in the afternoon, arriving in Worcester County and southern NH around 2-4PM and between 4-5PM along the Mass Pike. Southeast Massachusetts gets these storms between 5-6PM

Temperatures drop into the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, but it remains muggy. Humidity slowly drops throughout Friday and it feels comfy by Saturday.