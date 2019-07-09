Heating Up… Low Humidity For Now

After beautiful weather settled in yesterday afternoon, low humidity and comfortable air starts off this Tuesday morning. Today, with lots of sun-filled skies, temperatures this afternoon head up toward 90 degrees. Light sea breezes kick in along the coast, but overall, it’ll be a great pool/beach day. Tomorrow is pretty much the same as humidity stays in check.

The next chance of showers and storms comes with a surge in high humidity Thursday night into Friday morning. A few leftover isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon, but we’ll catch our dry hours as well. Localized downpours and lightning are the main threats with these storms. The weekend dries out with lower humidity, but we keep plenty of warmth around as highs still run in the mid 80s to low 90s.