If you wanted a taste of summer, here you go!

Today was certainly summer-like, and, I would argue, pretty hard to beat with highs in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sunshine!

If you’re headed to Fenway to watch the Sox take on the Orioles, you picked a stunning evening for a ballgame! Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with plenty of sun before the sun sets. Overnight we’ll be mostly clear, and lows will fall into the low to mid 50s– not bad for this time of year.

However, by tomorrow afternoon, we’re right back to a summery feel… and then some! As high pressure builds, so does the heat across southern New England, and temperatures will climb as we finish out the week and start the weekend. We’ll start with the mid to upper 80s on Thursday along with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. We’ll be in the upper 80s Friday, and right around 90 by Saturday! Phew!

On top of the building heat, we’ll also see and feel building humidity as well. While today’s feel is warm and dry, by Saturday, we’ll be hot & a little muggier with dew points temperatures around 60.

The heat & humidity might just clue you in to what comes next, considering both of those things make for good thunderstorm fuel. We are, in fact, looking at a chance of a shower or storm on Saturday evening.

While most of Saturday makes for a fantastic day for the pool or beach, be mindful of a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly around and after 5 PM.

Sunday will have a few showers and a thunderstorm possible as well. It’ll be a much cooler feel overall. Not that it’ll be chilly– we’ll just be in the 70s as opposed to the upper 80s/low 90s.

Monday is cooler with highs down around 70 with the coast in the 60s, but plenty of sunshine as well. There’s a slim chance of a shower– but most of the day will be perfectly dry.

Tuesday will also be dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s and low 80s!

Hey, by the way, it’s hurricane season! Atlantic basin hurricane season starts on June 1, while hurricane season starts on May 15 each year.

We officially have our first tropical system in the books for the eastern Pacific, as Tropical Storm Amanda has now formed.

This storm doesn’t look like it’ll impact land, fizzling back to a post-tropical low over the next few days.