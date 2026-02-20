Happy Friday! We’ve got a wintry mess out there that will continue overnight, however we’re tracking our most impactful snowstorm Sunday night into Monday.

Most of tonight’s snow/sleet accumulation will end by Saturday morning. However, we have chances for more spotty light snow accumulation throughout the day on Saturday.

Saturday, more snow showers with highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be quiet during the daytime hours. Cloudy skies with a cold morning in the teens and highs into the mid 30s.

It’s late Sunday night into Monday morning that we’ll see our nor’easter. There’s a lot to unpack here to let’s begin with the snow. First, this entire event will be entirely snow, not a mix for some like we saw today.

Snow chances begin late Sunday night and linger most of the day on Monday, all the way into the early evening hours. That means both of the commutes on Monday will be significantly impacted by snow falling and on the ground. Tuesday morning’s commute will be tough on unplowed secondary roads.

Since this is a coastal storm, the closer you are to the center of the storm, the higher your totals, so southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape/islands will see the most snow from this. That’s where we have the greatest likelihood of seeing a foot of snow by Monday evening. The rest of us will see less snowfall, but still impactful and plowable.

There is also a wind component with this storm.

Inland, winds on Monday will gust to 30-40 mph, but on the Cape and islands winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Since this is an onshore wind, that also brings some concerns for coastal flooding. The National Weather Service in Boston has already issued a coastal flood watch for the Monday and Tuesday early morning high tides. That’s for minor to moderate coastal flooding as deep as 1 to 3 feet.

Monday morning’s early high tide for Boston, Scituate and Sandwich is around 3 a.m.

For Barnstable, Chatham and Nantucket it’s between 3 and 4 a.m.

The storm will wind down by Monday night. Tuesday will be snow clean-up day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. We have more chances for a wintry mix Wednesday through Friday. Stay tuned!