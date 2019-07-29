Hot End to July

7Weather- We are finishing off the month of July in the 90s. Boston will hit into the 90s tomorrow, making it the second heat wave of the summer.

We will likely have the hottest July on record. So far we have had 10 days in the 90s, and all have been this month.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday. Highs will be between 90-96º, and heat index values will reach close to 100º. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening.

Overall, the day will be mostly sunny. There is a slight chance for an afternoon storm.

WEDNESDAY:

It remains hot through the first part of Wednesday. Highs will likely hit close to 90º around lunch time, and then clouds roll in throughout the afternoon as a front begins to push in.

Scattered showers and storms will be west of us in the early afternoon, and a few storms will make it into Southern New England.

There could be a storm or two overnight, as the front clears the area.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will feel much better. Humidity drops and highs are in the mid 80s.