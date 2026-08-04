Editor’s Note: Tonight’s blog is written by 7Weather intern Owen Vetree ~JR

Good afternoon, today was a warm and sunny day. The humidity wasn’t too bad out there either which made it a fairly comfortable day.

Just about everyone found themselves in the mid 80s, a few degrees above the average of 82. A few spots like Worcester and the islands stayed closer to 80

Here are the dewpoints across the eastern half of the country. You’ll notice we are doing pretty good with our numbers in the 50s across New England. However, those 70s across the southeast are beginning to spread up the east coast towards us.

As we go through the rest of our week we will see both temperature and dewpoints rise. We won’t be breaking records or anything but it’s gonna be hot and very humid from Thursday to Saturday.

Before we get there, our next day, Wednesday, is looking very similar to today.

It might be a touch warmer and the humidity will also slightly increase, but in general it is a nice day with no rain.

This graphic is showing dew points over the next four days, as you’ll see tomorrow isn’ t too bad. However, Thu-Sat features dew points in the low to possibly mid 70s which is about as humid as it gets around here. Over that same stretch temperatures will be around 90, this will produce heat indices near 100 degrees.

The heat may be deceptively intense as the thermometers will be reading considerably lower than what it will feel like to you. Another factor is that it has been relatively cool across the area with most days falling around 80 degrees which will make it feel a little bit warmer than it would’ve this time last month.

Rain chances are low across the rest of the week but with humidity comes an increased threat for storms to pop up across the area. They won’t be widespread but it is worth being aware of the possibility if you have any outdoor plans. There is a slightly lower chance on Thursday compared to Friday and Saturday. The threat for thunderstorms is generally present 2-8pm on these days.

Sunday is another hot day around 90 but the humidity begins to back off as we go into next week.

~Owen