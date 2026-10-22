Our windy coastal stretch is almost over as Subtropical Storm Josephine will move away from Southern New England as we head into Friday.

That said, for the rest of our Thursday, you can anticipate gusty winds along the coast (still, particularly for the Cape & Islands), while areas inland just get a bit breezy at times.

You’ll also see more clouds around for the coast versus areas inland, something that has been consistent throughout the duration of this storm.

If you’re headed to the Garden to watch the Bs take on the Preds this evening, plan for a few clouds and temps in the 50s on your way to the game, and temps in the 40s on your way out.

By tomorrow morning, we’ll be waking up to temperatures largely in the mid 30s! A cool, crisp, and slightly calmer start to the morning. We’ll be mostly sunny once the sun comes up, and stay that way throughout the afternoon.

It’ll be a cooler afternoon, with below-average highs in the low to mid 50s. That said, with the lighter breeze (still gusty at times for the Cape & Islands, but considerably less than Tues-Thurs was), and abundant sunshine, it’ll be a lovely fall feel. If you’re headed to watch the Cs’s home opener a the Garden, we’ll cool off quickly after sunset (sunset at 5:50PM)– so have a layer with you! We’ll be around 50 as you’re walking into the Garden, and around 40 by the end of the game. Mostly clear, but chilly!

High pressure is the dominant force of the forecast for Friday, and for the weekend as well. In fact, high pressure is really in control of the forecast for most of the next week! The result is a lengthy stretch of calm, quiet, and overall, sunny weather.

This weekend, for example, will be what I think is the epitome of fantastic fall weather in New England. We’ll wake up cold both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the low 30s for most. However, by the afternoon Saturday, we’ll be in the upper 50s, and by the afternoon Sunday we’ll be in the mid 60s. It’ll be a phenomenal weekend for all your favorite fall activities, whether it’s pumpkin picking, cider donut eating, or checking out our final stretch of foliage here at home.

Monday, the sunshine and the warm-up continue. We’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s before temps fall back to the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon!