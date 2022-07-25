7Weather- A cold front clears the area tonight and now we’re looking at lower humidity the next couple of days.

It might feel a bit muggy very early tomorrow morning, but refreshing air is rushing in and it will feel comfy by mid-morning. Temperatures drop into the low 60s tonight and then we’re up to about 70º by 8AM. Highs make it into the mid 80s in the afternoon and skies are bright.

If you’re thinking of going to the beach tomorrow just know that there will likely be higher, thin clouds around. Temperatures will be pretty nice in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

It is mainly sunny Wednesday with an afternoon sea breeze. This light, onshore wind will keep temperatures a bit cooler along the coast.

Inland areas make it into the upper 80s on Wednesday and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Thursday will have partly cloudy skies with a few storms around. At this time it is hard to pinpoint the timing since there is a warm front and then a cold front to move through the area. We’ll have to keep an eye on the arrival of these fronts as we get closer.

It will feel comfortable the next two days, and then it becomes more humid on Thursday as a warm front lifts through the area.