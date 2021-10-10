Runners will have decent weather on Marathon Monday! The morning could have a few sprinkles, but for the most part it is just cloudy and cool. Skies slowly clear up throughout the day. It’ll be the type of day where is clears up and we see sun, and then clouds move in again. Highs reach into the mid and upper 60s.

Skies are clearing at Fenway for Monday’s game and it is cool in the low 60s.

Tuesday looks to have high clouds giving us filtered sunshine. Its a great day with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday is a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s and there is a mix of sun and clouds.

The week ends with beautiful weather. Thursday and Friday have temperatures in the low and mid 70s and it is partly sunny. The next chance of rain comes on Saturday with a few showers around.