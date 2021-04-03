Mild Easter Sunday

7Weather- It will be a nice Easter Sunday with mild temperatures, and then we start the week with lots of clouds.

It will be cold tonight with temperatures dipping down into the 20s and 30s. Easter Sunday starts cold very early in the morning, and then we jump to about 50º by 11 AM. Afternoon Easter egg hunts in the backyard are looking good with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. A breeze develops in the afternoon, but it stays mild up until sunset.

Heading to Fenway on Sunday? The weather is looking good! It will be in the mid 50s at first pitch, and skies are bright.

A low pressure system will be swirling offshore to start the week. It looks like central Massachusetts has the best chance of seeing some sun throughout the day. The coast, and inside of I-95 are likely cloudy all day, with a slight chance of sprinkles throughout the day. It will also be breezy with a sustained wind out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph. Highs reach into the low and mid 50s.

That same system remains swirling offshore on Tuesday. It will be moving away, but it will be the same situation as Monday with lots of clouds around especially along the coast. Temperatures remain in the low and mid 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday both have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 50s. An onshore wind will keep the coast cooler both days.