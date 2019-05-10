Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast

Plenty of clouds kick off this Friday morning, but other than a few light spotty showers/sprinkles, there’s not much rain to talk about through the morning commute. Even this afternoon, shower activity is hit or miss, leaving quite a few dry stretches through the day as temps warm into the lower 60s.

Scattered showers and even a brief, isolated thunderstorm is possible this evening before we dry it out overnight. Temps hold in the lower 60s this evening before fading back into the 50s by daybreak. Saturday is solid! Mid to upper 60s, low humidity and returning sunshine.

The Sunday forecast is a bit tricky. A couple maps below show the general flavor of the day. Notice most of the showers are near and south of the Pike across Central and Eastern Mass. With a set-up like this, while a lot of clouds rule through the day, we likely won’t catch a lot of rain from Boston, points north. Temps will be cool, in the 50s.