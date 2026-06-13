Happy Saturday! What a day it has been! The sun is shining, temperatures are nice and warm, and it’s finally NOT humid. We’re tracking some changes for your Sunday, though…

First, your Saturday evening temperatures will cool from the 80s to the 70s with overnight lows dropping to the low to mid 60s. It’ll be slightly more humid overnight, but still not bad. Skies will be clear overnight as well.

Tomorrow is going to be pretty similar to today, just a little more humid! Dew points will be close to the 60-degree mark, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. So that’s slightly sticky, but far from the dew points in the 70s we saw on Friday. Skies start bright with some clouds on the rise as the day goes on. It’ll be a bit breezy, too.

It’s going to make for a great beach day that’s for sure!

Heads up overnight Sunday into Monday, we’re tracking thunderstorms that will weaken upon approach to Boston. The chance begins after midnight and clears before we wake up Monday morning.

The primary threats with these thunderstorms are heavy rain, lightning, and potentially some damaging wind gusts. The severe weather potential of damaging wind gusts is highest farthest west.

We quickly dry out early Monday morning. The rest of the day looks quiet and partly sunny. The day starts in the low 60s and tops off near 80 degrees which is a nice cooldown! Tuesday and Wednesday: sun/clouds and low 80s. We could see a few spotty thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the low 80s again. Friday will be warmer again in the upper 80s thanks to some gusty winds. Next Saturday looks great! Stay tuned!