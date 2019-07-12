Nice Weekend After Rainy Friday Morning

7Weather- The week ended with downpours on Friday, but it dries out tonight, and the weekend is looking good. Showers moved into the area around 1 AM Friday, and then a band of heavy rain landed over Plymouth and Bristol Counties, dropping over 5 inches of rain in Plymouth. This caused localized flooding in Plymouth County.

The rest of the area saw 0.50″-1″ of rain with the early morning rain. Boston recorded 0.60″, and Worcester received 0.91″.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warm. Saturday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s inland, and in the low and mid 80s along the coast. Humidity drops on Sunday, and it will be breezy at times. Winds will be sustained between 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

We continue to track Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. It has become more organized in the last 24 hours, and is still expected to make landfall on Saturday morning just west of New Orleans.

It remains a tropical storm, as of 5 PM Friday, but will likely become a category 1 hurricane overnight. Regardless of the “title” of Barry, the greatest impact will be the water. 10-20+ inches are expected in parts of Louisiana.