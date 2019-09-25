Quiet Pattern Rolls On

The quiet pattern that’s been with us for most of September continues through the weekend once again. While dry, our temperatures will be on quite the roller coast ride. For the most part we’ll be staying above average. Our only chance of rain in the next 7 days is tomorrow evening as a cold front pushes through. It’s a narrow window of time tomorrow evening, then we’re smooth sailing through the weekend.

Thursday will be more summer like followed by a cooler, but still warm, day on Friday. That temperature up and down continues through the weekend with a summer-like Saturday followed by a fall-like Sunday.

The tropics are still very active with Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo in the Atlantic.

Jerry is now a Post Tropical Cyclone and expected to fizzle out in the next day or so.

Karen is the most interesting of the storms. It’s still a Tropical Storm but notice the path is expected to curl around itself and head back to the west early next week. It will certainly be one to watch.

Hurricane Lorenzo is the strongest as a Category 1 hurricane. The forecast is for Lorenzo to become a major hurricane and reach Category 3 status, but remain out to sea without threatening land.