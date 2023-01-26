7Weather- It was a wet and pretty mild start to the day! For areas south and east of 495, highs reached in the mid/upper 50s, and that was around 3am. Overnight, it was also a decent soaker. Some locations around the South Coast and Cape picked up close/above 2″ of rain. The city of Boston picked up 1.04″ so we’ll add that to the rain bucket surplus of January. Today, also marks our 6th 50 degree day of the month, helping to bring up our overall average temperature this month.

We’ve spent the majority of January with rain and snow versus dry weather. Just five dry days, tomorrow will mark another gray square for us (see below). With all the rain and snowmelt we’ve received this past months, it’s led to flooding concerns this week. A Flood Warning runs tonight through Sunday morning for the Taunton River near Bridgewater. Minor flooding is expected as the river reaches flood stage tonight, crests at 8.5′ tomorrow and stays above 8′ until late Saturday.

Tomorrow will be a dry day with less wind. It’ll be a chilly start in the upper 20s/low 30s. We’ll see some sun and clouds and highs will be in the mid/upper 30s. The weekend stays mainly dry, and it turns milder in the mid/upper 40s. We’ll bring in a chance for a late day sprinkle on Sunday.

Luckily, overnight we were able to get some accumulating snow within the wintry mix at ski resorts. This weekend, we’ll get a couple chances to add a little more snow. First, a low pressure system keeps it track through Canada and brings the chance for snow showers Saturday afternoon for far northern Vermont and New Hampshire. There’s a better shot for snow Sunday as a system tracks to our west through New York. That could bring a quick 1-3″ for Maine and northern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Looking ahead, the chance for snow showers returns late Tuesday into Wednesday. We trend cooler by the end of the 7-day forecast. The Climate Prediction Center puts us in the 40-60% bracket for below-average temperatures for the next 6-10 days.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black