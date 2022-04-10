Today will be much quieter than yesterday’s wild weather that brought strong thunderstorms with hail, frequent lightning and torrential rainfall.

Thankfully, any shower that pops up today will be light and quickly dissipate or exit.

As for timing, we’re looking at 2pm to 6pm for the spotty showers. These will not be as intense or as widespread as yesterday.

Highs today will be seasonable, it the 50s, but it will be quite breezy at times with winds out of the WNW from 10-20 mph.

Skies clear after sunset this evening. Temperatures dip into the 30s overnight.

After a chilly start tomorrow morning, temperatures rebound into the low 60s — a beautiful start to the work week under sun-filled skies.

We start off Tuesday with a few showers in the morning associated with a front that is swinging through. Those showers exit and the sunshine emerges, bumping temperatures up into the upper 60s.

We remain in the 60s through the end of the week, but it will not be as warm as Tuesday, plus we’re tracking a few more rain chances.

Wednesday has a spot shower chance while a few more showers will be with us for Thursday.

The latest model data has brought drier weather in for Friday which is great news for the Red Sox Home Opener. We’ll see if that remains as we get closer.