Seasonable, Mainly Sunny, and A Bit Windy Today

After some clouds and a few sprinkles greeted us this morning, that shower threat has moved out and we’ll be tracking mainly sunny skies for your Saturday afternoon. It will be windy at times with a few gusts up to 35 MPH, but not nearly as strong as those gusts we saw yesterday.

Highs this afternoon will be seasonable in the low 60s.

Tonight, clouds will thicken again with a chance for a sprinkle overnight. Lows dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a sprinkle chance for later in the afternoon, otherwise the bulk of the day will be dry. Highs stretch into the low 70s with a southwesterly wind ushering in the warmth.

Unsettled weather is with us to kick off the work week.

A few showers early Monday in southern NH, otherwise the rain holds off until after sunset Monday evening and those showers linger into Tuesday as a low pressure system passes over the region.

Another low moves in for Wednesday, with widespread rain across the region.

Thursday is the pick of the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s as showers return Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.