Back to back winning days across the region as yesterday’s highs soared into the upper 60s and lower 70s away from the coast. Even at the coast, it was a nice day, just quite a bit cooler as temps fell back to around 50 mid to late afternoon.

Today, we’ll track more clouds and a few late-day/evening showers in here, but overall, a decent day with highs running in the low to mid 50s coast, low to mid 60s inland. Early morning sun will fade behind mostly cloudy skies, so it won’t be as bright of a day, start to finish, as the past couple of days have been. Heading to Fenway this evening? A few scattered showers will be around Boston with the highest chance of some rain toward the mid to late innings.

More showers move in Thursday as highs hold in the 50s, although it won’t rain all day. The heaviest rain is likely late tomorrow night into early Friday as embedded downpours and gusty winds roll on through. Friday afternoon will be breezy with temps back in the 60s.

The weekend looks ok overall, although a spot shower or two is possible Saturday, and then some late day showers likely Sunday into Sunday night.



Marathon Monday looks dry with highs near 70 inland, near 60 at the coast.