It’s been a cloudy, and somewhat sticky day so far, but it’s been mainly dry. That said, we’ll see a few showers this evening, and the potential for showers and some heavy rain overnight. Between 5-10PM, expect a few spotty showers– something to keep in mind if you’re hitting the road OR headed to Fenway for the Sox final game in their series against the Angels.

First pitch is at 6:45PM, and while I don’t think we’ll necessarily see enough rain for a rain delay, we could have a few quick showers during the duration of the game.

Speaking of games, football is back, baby! In case you’re wondering, it looks beautiful in Seattle as the Pats take on the Seahawks in their first game of the regular season.

Okay, back to the rain here at home– the heavier stuff looks like it would largely be overnight into the early hours of our Thursday morning. We could hear a rumble of thunder as well.

If you’re an early commuter, or maybe you want to get a workout in before you head to the office, know that you may encounter the last of the raindrops (particularly between 4-7AM). It’ll also be rather gusty overnight, with gusts above 30mph possible, especially for the Cape & Islands.

Otherwise, Thursday gives us a big taste of summer! We’ll see clouds clear by the afternoon, all the while temperatures will warm up quite a bit. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s tomorrow! It’ll be a bit sticky through the afternoon as well, so the feel screams mid-July. That said, the mugginess decreases in the late afternoon/early evening, and we turn back to a September feel by Friday.

We’ll be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s on Friday and a very, very dry feel!

Saturday will be mostly sunny, dry, and comfortable with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s once again. Sunday will be more humid and milder, with high temperatures in the neighborhood of 80 degrees. We could also see a shower or two during the day as well.