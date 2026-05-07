Wet weather starts the day off, but won’t last long. Morning rain tapers off from northwest to southeast between 7-10am, latest to dry out across Southeast Mass. Sunshine returns in the rains wake as temps head into the low to mid 60s. The breeze won’t be as strong today, gusting to around 20mph. Overall, it’ll turn into a nice afternoon.





Friday will be a bit cooler, near 60. Much of the day is dry aside from an isolated, brief pop-up showers thanks to some cold air aloft.

Saturday starts dry with temps near 60 by late morning, however, by midday, into the afternoon, temps will slide back into the low to mid 50s as showers overtake the skies. That’ll lead to a chilly, raw feel to the air by then.

Mother’s Day still looks better with temps near 70. More rain arrives with cool air for Monday.