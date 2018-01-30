Snow Today

What a turn of events – as we move out of our warm weekend and back into winter. A coastal system brings a round of snow this morning. While most of us will see some snow, this really is a “SE Massachusetts Special,” which is where we have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 1pm today. The snowfall forecast is at the top of this post… and it really is the same map I’ve been displaying all weekend – I just got a little more specific on coverage area.

Winds pick up tonight as well, with gusts up to 50 mph possible (but not widespread… as wind isn’t a major concern with this round of weather).

We do have the risk for pockets of minor coastal flooding as well this morning, with high astronomical tides and 1-1.5 foot storm surge possible. A Coastal Flood Advisory and Coastal Flood Warning is posted:

Bottom line: The morning commute will be tricky, especially for those south and east of Boston. Allow for extra time and take your time. Not a big snow event… but it will likely slow things down tomorrow.

Next on deck is another round of snow on Friday. This week’s forecast is looking much more like winter. – Breezy