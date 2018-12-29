Soggy Start to 2019

It will be colder on Sunday with temperatures in the low and mid-30s. The day starts off with extra clouds and then it gradually clears up into the afternoon.

New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. Rain gradually moves in throughout the evening.

As of now it looks like light showers could start around 8 PM and then heavy rain moves in close to midnight.

The start of 2019 will be soggy and mild. The average low for this time of year is 28º and most of us will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Last year, New Year’s Day had a low of 0º in the morning and a high of 13º in the afternoon! It was a cold start to 2018!

This year, highs will be well above average in the low 50s. Rain will likely end around 6 AM and skies will remain mostly cloudy.