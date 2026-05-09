The good news: we could use some rain, and we’ll get some rain today.

The bad news: there are a lot of events today… and we’ll get some rain today.

Showers have already begun across Southern New England. They’ll be light and intermittent through the morning.

We may see some dry time in the late morning and early afternoon, but even then, it will be cloudy and drizzly. We’ll see another round of widespread rain moving west to east in the late afternoon and evening. This will include heavier rain and even a rumble of thunder, particularly for the South Shore, South Coast, Cape & Islands.

Overall, we’re looking at 0.25-075″ of rain by the end of the day. If you’re out and about for graduation events, PorchFest, the Sox game or maybe some early Mother’s Day events, be prepared to deal with the rain! It’ll be a cool day as well, with temperatures only in the 50s for most of the area, while the South Shore & Cape could hit 60 degrees.

Mother’s Day, while not picture-perfect, will be much more conducive to outdoor activities than today! We’re anticipating a spotty shower or two, particularly after noon, but most of the day will stay dry. It’ll be breezy as well, with a mix of clouds and sun. BUT, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s! So while brunch outdoors may be a little tough with napkins blowing off the table, spending time outside otherwise will be pleasant overall.

Sunday evening and Monday morning we’re looking at a few more showers, particularly for SE MA on Monday morning. Monday otherwise looks cooler (upper 50s) and mostly cloudy. Tuesday, on the flipside, looks much sunnier and more pleasant! Temperatures will be in the low 60s and it’ll be breezy, but with the sun it’ll feel seasonable for this time of year.