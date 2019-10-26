7Weather- From a beautiful day on Saturday, to a soggy Sunday. Game day will be wet, with pockets of heavy rain throughout the game.

Sunday morning will be gloomy with patchy drizzle. Temperatures are in the low 50s around 9 AM, and they stay there the rest of the day.

Expect scattered light showers through lunch time. There might even be some towns in SE Mass that have an hour or two that are dry.

The best chance for pockets of heavy rain will be between 4-8 PM. Make sure you take the rain poncho with you if your’re heading to Gillette.

The rain pushes out between 9-11 PM Sunday. Most towns will get 1″ or rain.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Cape & the Islands from 2-10 PM tomorrow. Winds could gust up to 50mph.

The first part of Sunday is breezy, but not too bad. We then get a short window of windy conditions late in the afternoon.

Winds could gust between 30-35 mph from 3-7 PM.