Spotty Rain Tonight/Tomorrow, Cold End of Week

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas outside of I-95 (areas in purple) until 8 AM Wednesday.

Temperatures will be close to or below freezing in some areas this evening and overnight as scattered showers move in. Showers will be spotty this evening and it looks like get a round of steady rain after midnight. With temperatures near the ground at or below freezing, we could see freezing drizzle/rain in the areas under the advisory. There could also be a brief wintry mix northwest of 495.

The precipitation likely ends by 8AM, but keep in mind that any untreated roadways could have a thin layer of ice throughout the morning. There could be a lingering early afternoon shower.

Temperatures eventually make it into the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday and it get windy as this system begins to move out.

Winds will be sustained in the afternoon between 15-20 mph, gusting between 35-45 mph.

We’ll see a big temperatures drop as we end the week. We go from being about 5 degrees above average on Wednesday to 10-15º below average on Friday.

Saturday morning will be cold with lows in the single digits. Highs struggle to make it into the mid-20s in the afternoon.

It remains cold on Sunday in the mid-20s. As of now, it looks to be partly cloudy and breezy, but we’ll be watching the track of a low that looks to stay south of us.