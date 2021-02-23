Sprinkles This Afternoon, Winter Warmth Tomorrow

7Weather- There could be a spot shower today, and then highs are near 50º tomorrow.

Temperatures are near freezing this morning. There could be slick spots on untreated surfaces. Skies are bright initially, and then it becomes cloudy mid-day.

As the clouds move in, there could be sprinkles here and there. Highs will be between 40-45º.

Bring on the mild weather! Wednesday has a mix of clouds and sun with highs between 44-50º. If you really want to get the salt off of your car, this will be a good day to get a car wash. Keep in mind that snow will be melting, creating puddles on roads.

14 of the last 15 days have been below average, but we will break that chilly pattern starting today. We will be adding a few orange boxes to the February calendar this week.

Thursday will have a chilly breeze with seasonable temperatures in the low 40s. We end the week chilly in the upper 30s, but the sunshine will make it feel alright.

We kick off the weekend with wet weather on Saturday. There could be a brief mix initially, but it quickly changes to all rain. Sunday is looking great with sunshine and highs near 50º.