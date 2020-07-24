Storm Chance Lowers as Heat Surges This Weekend

After another round of storms dropped locally torrential rains and gusty winds, we dried out overnight, lowered the humidity a bit and now head into a nice summer weekend.

With two days in a row of soaking downpours for some, many towns north of the Mass Pike have picked up 1-3″ of rain recently, while many locations south of the Pike have picked us less than 0.5″

The rain chance today is limited, with just a few isolated showers popping up near the South Coast, RI and CT.

Highs this afternoon run in the upper 70s at the coast to mid 80s inland. Overally, it’s a solid summer day with a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon and a perfect evening for baseball at Fenway Park! Go Sox!

The heat builds in this weekend as temps topple 90 for a few inland locations tomorrow. For many of us, the next heat wave starts Sunday and goes through Tuesday with max temps in the mid to upper 90s Monday.