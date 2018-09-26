Storms Late Tonight, Turning Less Humid Tomorrow

Most of Wednesday was filled with tropical-like humidity and temperatures that crested into the low 80s. This is all out ahead of a cold front that will sweep through southern New England late tonight.

Along and ahead of this cold front, we have some showers, a few heavier downpours and possibly stronger thunderstorms. The best chance for stronger thunderstorms will be to our north and west due to the timing since the daytime heating will be out of the picture later this evening.

By 9PM, the line of showers and storms will be entering into far northern Worcester Co., southern NH. The main impacts with these storms will be heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts.

By midnight, this line will continue to weaken as it moves east towards Boston, so this evening’s game that starts at 7:10PM should be dry.

The showers and storms move out of the region by 2AM Thursday, cooler air settles in, and we start off our Thursday morning with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies and far less humid than earlier this morning.

Thursday brings a much more seasonable day with highs into the upper 60s to near 70 under mostly sunny skies.

Friday brings the next chance for rain, mainly in the first half of the day with highs into the low to mid 60s.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is this Sunday and we’re looking at a crisp start in the morning before temperatures warm back up into the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. In the meantime, check out the rest of the 7-day forecast, which includes yet another 80-degree day next Wednesday.