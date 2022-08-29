Some kids are heading back to school today and while that might suggest summer is winding down, or the calendar knocking on the door of September, Mother Nature is giving us summer like weather to start the week. Temperatures will climb to near 90° both today and tomorrow. Today the humidity will be kept in check, but it’ll build tonight and tomorrow, so Tuesday will not only but hot, but hot and humid.

If you’re trying to squeak in a beach day this week before more kids head back to school next week, you have a good week for it. Of course with the warmth/heat today and tomorrow those are probably the most ideal beach days. We’ll track a few showers that come in overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. For most of us, much of the day will be dry, however for the Cape beaches there will be a shower chance through midday. Thursday the sun comes back but it’ll be a lot cooler than Monday and Tuesday.

The showers that come in Tuesday night is a cold front that will sweep out the heat and humidity for the end of the week. So while it’s hot and humid to start the week, it’ll feel much different by the end — in fact by Friday we’ll likely see highs stay in the 70s.