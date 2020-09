Warmer air is back in the forecast over the next several days as highs head into the upper 70s and lower 80s. While we won’t be breaking records, we will be running about 10 degrees warmer than average.

Seas today are back down to 2-4 feet with a much lower risk of rip currents compared to the last couple of days.

Even into early next week, we’ll run warm, however, by Monday and Tuesday, the chance for showers goes up as muggy air combines with a front sweeping on it.