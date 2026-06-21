Good morning and happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there! Overall, Mother Nature is treating Father’s Day pretty well for those who want to spend time outdoors. We’re starting the day in the 60s for most, but will quickly jump into the 70s with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the afternoon. It’ll also be breezy at times, but way less windy than yesterday, so a more comfortable feel overall.

Not for nothing, but today is also the summer solstice– the first official day of astronomical summer! It’ll certainly have a nice, summery feel overall.

The only downside to today is that, just like yesterday, we could see an isolated shower or two, and even hear a rumble of thunder in the afternoon and early evening. Highest chances of rain are between 2 and 8 PM. That said, anything we see will be incredibly spotty, and very short-lived. Overall, plan your day around dry weather, but don’t be caught off guard if you do catch a few drips and drops.

We’ll save the more widespread rain for Monday and Tuesday. Tomorrow morning will start off with a mix of clouds and sun, though clouds will quickly increase throughout the morning.

Our next storm arrives Monday afternoon, and this storm will bring widespread showers and even some heavy rain on and off between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Plan for a slow commute home on Monday, as well as a slow commute to work on Tuesday– especially for the early birds out there. Showers will dissipate throughout the morning, leading to a calmer, drier afternoon. Overall, while it may slow thing down on the roads, the rain is good news for our current deficit.

It’s also great news for anyone heading back to Boston Stadium for the next World Cup match-up! England takes on Ghana at 4 PM, and the weather looks like it’ll hold up!

Tailgaters arriving early may catch a lingering shower or sprinkle, but for game-time itself, we’re lookin’ dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, falling throughout the course of the match.

Wednesday will be beautiful and sunny! It’ll be dry with temperatures in the low 80s.

On the flip side, we’re keeping an eye on a few storms toward the end of the week!