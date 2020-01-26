Sun-Filled Sunday, Seasonable Work Week

After a cloudy, gloomy, and wet Saturday, we’re tracking the return of sunshine for your Sunday plans.

Quite a few locations received over an inch of rainfall last night, while Boston reported 0.7″ for the day, slowly making a dent in our monthly precipitation average for January.

In Boston, we are still at least an inch and a quarter below average, and over the next week, we aren’t tracking much of any precipitation.

Today and tomorrow we’re tracking above normal temperatures, into the 40s. Both days will be breezy at times.

We dip closer to normal Tuesday and Wednesday with highs into 30s (the average high for this time of year is 36°).

Thursday looks to be the coldest day in the next 7-days, then we climb back into the 40s Friday and Saturday. That dry and quiet pattern remains in the forecast, but our next system could arrive next Sunday, so we will certainly keep an eye on that as we get closer.