Sun to Clouds Mother’s Day, Rain Early Monday

7Weather- Mother’s day will have sunshine throughout the first part of the day, and then clouds move in late in the afternoon. Rain arrives Sunday night, and it sticks around Monday morning.

Mother’s Day will have pretty nice weather for outdoor gatherings. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s by 8-9 AM, and in the low 60s by noon. Highs hit in the mid and upper 60s early in the afternoon. The day starts sunny, and then clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon. There will be a light breeze around for most areas. The Cape and the Islands will breezy tomorrow.

Rain arrives between 10 PM – Midnight Sunday night. Most of the rain will fall while we’re asleep.

Expect a few, light showers for the Monday morning commute. By 7-8 AM, the rain is moving out, but there will still be lingering wet weather.

Showers end by 9-10 AM Monday. It looks like we’ll get about half an inch of rain from this system.

The rest of the day is mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s inland, and in the low 50s along the coast.

Tuesday has a mix of clouds and sun. It will be breezy and temperatures reach into the low 60s.