It’s the calm after the storm, that storm being the line of severe thunderstorms we saw sweep across the region yesterday evening, spawning several severe thunderstorm warnings and a couple tornado warnings. Damaging wind gusts were the main culprit in the damage (whether it was downed trees or power lines) yesterday and thankfully we’re tracking dry conditions for clean-up today.

Highs today will be around 50° as clouds start to increase in coverage through the afternoon.

If you’re heading to the Pats game this afternoon, partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 50 by kickoff and then we’ll see the clouds thicken with temperatures sliding back into the mid-40s by the final snap with a breeze out of the WSW from 5 to 15 mph.

The increase in clouds is associated with a clipper system that is currently over the Midwest. That will continue to approach our area, giving us a few spotty showers overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. A few flurries are possible for the higher elevations out towards the Berkshires and southern NH. A few spot showers could pop up midday Monday and into the early afternoon tomorrow, so don’t be surprised if you run into one of those quick-moving showers.

It will be a cool start to the work week too with highs into the 40s both Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday also features a chilly breeze.

Seasonable air returns Wednesday ahead of the return to 60-degree highs Thursday ahead of a cold front. That front will produce some showers Thursday afternoon and evening, followed by drier and cooler air to round out the week and into next weekend.