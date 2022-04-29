Saturday will also be nice, but Sunday will feature more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s.

Before we kick start the weekend, let’s go over Friday evening’s forecast. Winds will continue to weaken through tonight, but it will still be breezy with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s to 40° under partly cloudy skies.

We have a low pressure system that continues to meander well off our coast, but it continues to throw some clouds our way and that will be the case for the first half of the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs into the upper 50s. It will be a bit cooler at the coast due to a shift in the wind direction into the afternoon hours.

Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies as that low continues to pull farther away from New England.

Highs will stretch into the upper 60s inland, low 60s closer to the coast due an onshore breeze that develops — great for your outdoor plans, especially if you’re participating in Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger!

A system to our west advances closer to the area Monday and will throw a few showers our way closer to the evening commute. Tuesday is dry under mostly cloudy skies while Wednesday features scattered showers and highs around 70°. The sunshine returns for the end of the week.