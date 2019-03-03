Sunday Night Snow Lingers into Monday Morning Commute

After the first storm of the weekend brought 2″ – 6″ of snow across the region, our second storm of the month will be a quick-mover, but will bring heavy snow through the overnight hours, impacting the Monday morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Greater Boston area, NE MA, SE MA, as well as Worcester Co. from 7PM tonight through 10AM Monday. A Winter Storm Watch for southern NH due to more of a fluffy snowfall, compared to the heavy wet snow that will be impacting areas along and south of the Pike. A Winter Weather Advisory has been added to the list for the Cape and Islands due to the snow to rain changeover lowering the totals.

For Boston, Saturday’s snowfall brought 2.0″ officially at Logan Airport. With this second storm, we could be flirting with above normal snowfall for the month and we still have the rest of the month to contend with.

If you have travel plans today, don’t fret. We’re tracking the calm before the storm for your Sunday afternoon. Temperatures rise to around 40° this afternoon, making for a seasonable winter day. Clouds build in later this evening, ahead of the snow.

Snow showers hold off until at least 7PM in western MA, and the leading edge of the snow continue to march eastward tonight, entering central MA between 8-9PM, into the Greater Boston area between 10PM – 11PM.

The snow showers fill in by 11PM, with the heaviest of the snowfall falling between midnight and 7AM. The rain/snow line will continue to wobble around RT. 44 in SE MA, which means lower snowfall totals along the South Coast, and the Cape and Islands.

The deeper blues indicate a heavy band of snow that will likely be looming over the region from midnight through 7AM. Snowfall rates under these bands could reach 1″ per hour rates, meaning Boston could reach up to 6″ of snowfall by 7AM Monday morning.

After 7AM, the system weakens, the snow showers lighten, and begin to move out.

The snow showers completely exit the area by late morning and we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies through Monday afternoon.

How much snowfall are we expecting? A good swath of the region will get 5-8″ with more of a fluffier snow in southern NH, heavy wet snow for SE MA (due to the close proximity of the rain/snow line). 2-5″ for the South Coast, Cape Cod Canal, with close to an inch along Cape & Islands.

After the storm exits, we’re tracking drier and quieter conditions through the middle of the week. However, it will be unseasonably cold with high temperatures into the 20s.

Temperatures moderate back into the 30s and 40s by next weekend. A few flurries possible next Saturday, and we’re keeping an eye on next Sunday for another round of rain/snow showers, just in time for Daylight Saving Time.