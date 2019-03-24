Sunday: Spring-Feel and Sunshine…Finally

For the first full weekend of spring, we were off to a rough start. Yesterday, snow showers greeted us early in the morning, tapering to sun-filled skies and whipping winds.

Thankfully, that system has pulled off the coast and we are left with much calmer conditions and a warm-up (after a cold morning…)

Get ready for high temperatures today into the mid to upper 50s, with a couple 60s on the map. For the Cape, we’ll see a SW wind emerge into the afternoon, slipping those temperatures into the upper 40s due to the wind coming off of the colder ocean waters.

Tonight, clouds increase and temperatures only dip into the 30s.

We start off with clouds early tomorrow morning before the skies clear through midday due to a cold front from the northwest. That cold front splits the region during the morning commute cooling those temperatures into the upper 20s north of the Mass Pike. A spot sprinkle is possible with this front, but it’s looking more and more likely that most spots will be dry Monday.

By midday, that cold front has already traversed the region, clearing the skies, allowing for the nice March sun-angle to warm things up after a cold morning. Highs on Monday are seasonable, into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday, the cooler air sticks around with highs struggling to make it to 40°, with an onshore breeze by the afternoon, temperatures along the coast will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday, we see some improvement with highs into the low to mid 40s. High pressure keeps us quiet and dry all the way through the end of the week.

After a cool down midweek, a warming trend greets us by Thursday and is most certainly a trend to look forward to…low 50s Thursday, low 60s Friday! We’re still waiting patiently for our first 70° day of 2019, but at least we don’t have to wait any longer for the first 7PM sunset of the year, which occurs this evening.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and thank you for taking the time to read the weather blog on this beautiful and bright first Sunday of spring!