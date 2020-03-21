Sunny Sunday, Rain/Snow Monday Afternoon

7Weather- The weekend ends with sunshine, and then the week starts with rain and snow showers.

If you’re up early on Sunday, it will be cold. The day starts in the 20s, and then we get in the low 30s by 11 AM. The entire day is bright, and highs reach into the upper 30s. An onshore breeze keep the coat a billy cooler in the mid 30s.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid 20s , and we see a few peeks of sun early. Clouds gradually move in, and snow and rain move in late in the afternoon. The precipitation will be fighting dry air, so it looks like the first flakes and rain drops fall between 5-7 PM.

Areas inside of I-495 will get a quick burst of snow, but it will only amount to patchy coatings. It also won’t impact travel. Roads remain wet.

Light snow is more consistent northwest of I-495 from 6-11 PM. After 11 PM it turns to all rain. Roads will likely be slushy in these areas.

Areas right along 495 likely get a coating to 1″ of snow, and towns northwest of 495 that get a few hours of snow get closer to 3″.

Higher elevations in southern New Hampshire could get 3-6″ before the switch to rain.