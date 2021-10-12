A rinse and repeat forecast this week with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow morning may start with some patchy fog but not as widespread or dense as what we saw this morning. Temperatures will again start in the 50s.

We’ll have sunshine back again tomorrow and temperatures will climb from 50s to the 70s. Typical highs this time of year are in the lower 60s.

We’ll stay in this quiet pattern until the weekend when our next round of showers and possibly even some storms return. We could see a couple of sprinkles on Friday but that chance is light and very spotty. The real stuff comes in on Saturday evening which also means you’ll be able to salvage most of your Saturday before the wet weather arrives. It will be cloudy but the rains will hold off until dinner time and after.