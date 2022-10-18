7Weather- The wet weather has moved out and now sunshine returns for the rest of the week.

We got a good, soaking rain last night into early this morning. A line of rain set up where you see the yellow coloring below that dropped 1.0″-2.0″. Skies slowly cleared throughout the day and now it’s dry for the rest of the week.

It will be crisp tomorrow morning with temperatures starting the in upper 30s and low 40s. It’s possible a few areas drop into the mid 30s. This would allow patchy frost to form.

Skies are bright throughout the rest of the day and highs reach into the mid and upper 50s. Take a light layer with you! The breeze will make it feel chilly.

Thursday also has great weather, but again, a gusty breeze will make it feel chilly. The week ends with seasonable weather and sunshine. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and we get into the low 60s.