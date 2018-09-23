Sweater Weather Followed By A Wet and Warmer Midweek

It certainly was a chilly start to the first full day of fall earlier this morning.

Under mostly sunny skies this afternoon, temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, as high pressure continues to be in control, we’ll see partly to mostly clear skies with lows into the upper 40s for southern NH, Worcester Hills, and the Merrimack Valley, low to mid 50s closer to the coastline and for SE MA.

Monday with a gusty northeasterly wind and partly cloudy skies, temperatures will not fluctuate all too much through the day, meaning highs will struggle to make it to 60°. Hold onto your sweaters and hats as winds could gust to near 30 mph at times.

Tuesday features a slight warm-up along with the next best chance for showers by Tuesday afternoon. These showers fill in through the afternoon and will continue through Tuesday evening commute. We could see a few heavier downpours as well as an embedded thunderstorm Wednesday, so we will keep an eye on that.

Thursday will feature early clouds and a lingering shower towards the Outer Cape as the trailing cold front sweeps out to sea. Highs on Thursday slide back to near 70 under partly to mostly sunny skies.