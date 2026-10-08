It’s been a mild day so far, but the winds of change are here and soon enough we’ll be back to an October feel!

After seeing highs in the 70s for most of Southern New England, temperatures will drop back into the 40s and low 50s at night.

Tomorrow, highs will only climb into the mid 60s, putting us in the neighborhood of average, unlike what we saw earlier today.

It’ll be quite breezy as well, with gusts in the 20s, but with a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions it’ll feel relatively comfortable for this time of year.

Aside from the wind and the morning chill, Friday and Saturday are looking pretty much identical. We’ll wake up to lows in the low 40s… sweater-weather, and then some! The gusty wind goes by the wayside by morning as well, but we’ll keep the sunshine rolling. Once again high temperatures will be in the mid 60s. It’ll be a marvelous start to the long weekend.

Sunday isn’t too shabby either! We’ll wake up in the upper 40s, and be in the neighborhood of 70 degrees by the afternoon. We’ll be mostly sunny during the morning and early afternoon, though clouds increase later in the day. We’re also looking at our next chance of rain by Sunday night… but we’ll talk more about that in a minute.

First, let me just say that for the first two days of this long weekend, you can take full advantage of fall in New England. If that includes time at the Topsfield Fair, you’ll be happy to have sunglasses, and perhaps even happier to leave the rain gear home for most of that time. If you’re looking to leaf-peep?

You’ll also be plenty pleased with conditions Saturday and Sunday… not just with the weather, but with the leaves too! Our inland New England foliage is having a heck of a year thanks to our cool late-September stretch, as well as the improved drought conditions (particularly in comparison to last year). While the Whites and Greens are turning from peak to past-peak color, the Wapack range and Berkshires are really brightening up.

Now back to the next chance of rain. We’ll see some showers Sunday night, and more showers on Monday (particularly Monday morning). That rain is actually associated with what will be the remnants of Hurricane Isaias.

Isaias is our first hurricane of the year, and has set the record for the latest forming first hurricane in the Atlantic Basin since 1950.

Right now, the storm is in the Gulf, poised to make landfall along the coast as a category 2 hurricane either Friday night or Saturday morning. This storm has already prompted evacuation orders for parts of the Florida Panhandle, as well as Hurricane Warnings across the coast. Aside from the threats of dangerous wind and surge, this powerful system could also prompt severe weather for parts of the southeastern US.

As for us? The storm will have lost a significant amount of steam by the time it heads this far north. Again, we are watching for rain Sunday night and Monday morning, but even that doesn’t look like a complete and utter wash. That said, no doubt about it, we’ll be keeping a very close eye on this system as it progresses.