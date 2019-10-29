Trick or Treat Forecast

Not much to say about the weather this week except more of the same. Your Wednesday forecast? Well, take today and add on about 5 degrees. The clouds, the dampness, the scattered showers are back again tomorrow.

And the clouds and rain chances are not just tomorrow…. more on the way for Thursday…. and Friday. The good news is Friday the showers will be early on and then clearing by the afternoon. However, it will be quite windy all day on Friday. Everything comes together on Saturday to set up a nice weekend. We’ll see sunshine, significantly less wind, but it’ll be cool with highs in the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

So what about Trick-or-Treating on Thursday? Well, first things first, check with your town to see if your time has been changed because of the weather. That said, if it is indeed held on Thursday it looks gray and gloomy. Good news? It’s mild. Temperatures will be in the 60s but you’ll have showers and a breeze to deal with. Everyone will see the breezy conditions but the best chance of showers will be our northern spots, while it’ll be a damp drizzle for those further south.