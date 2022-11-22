We had a great November day today and that quiet pattern will stay with us through Thanksgiving on Thursday. Sunny skies will be back out in full force Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be the day a few showers will come back to the forecast. The thing about Friday is while there will be a few showers, it looks lighter and scattered and mainly in the afternoon. So, while it may slow traveling a bit, I wouldn’t change travel plans Friday. Wet pavement and an increase in traffic volume will no doubt slow travel on Friday but again, I don’t think the small rain chance warrants altering plans.

Much the same can be said if your taking to the skies for your Thanksgiving travel. A lot of major airports will have clear skies over the next few days so travel going into the Thanksgiving holiday should be pretty stress free. There could be some rain near Atlanta on Friday but other than that looks like air travel trouble should be minimal over the next few days.

As we get beyond the Thanksgiving holiday things will turn a little more unsettled across the country. So there will likely be more flight disruptions after Thanksgiving than before Thanksgiving. And of course the ripple effect will cause problems too. As of now, I wouldn’t try to change any flight plans but if you fly to or through any of these airports below, it may be a forecast to watch. Some stronger wind and rain will move across the eastern half of the country and that could create some flight issues especially on Sunday. That includes flights coming home into Boston.

If you’re hanging out close to home, the weather really couldn’t be better. Temperatures will stay overall mild. Wednesday we’ll get near 50° with the sunshine back. Thanksgiving Thursday looks sunny and although a bit below average, there looks to be almost no wind which will make for a nice November day. Then temperatures really climb Friday and Saturday, returning to the 50s. Friday morning looks dry with rain showers and a gusty wind moving in after noon. That is quick to clear and Saturday will be a hard one to beat with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. Sunday, while warm, looks to be pretty wet and pretty windy so don’t let that warm temperature deceive you. Make your outdoor plans on Saturday.