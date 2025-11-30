Buckle up for an active weather pattern over the next few days! One storm will bring rain this afternoon and evening and another will bring rain and snow heading into Tuesday.

First, it’s a chilly start out there now but highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s today. However, that’ll happen later in the day than normal more toward the evening hours. Rain showers will push in around noon time, and they’ll be scattered through the evening hours. The rain may briefly begin as snow in central and northern Massachusetts.

Monday will be the quiet day in between. Skies are looking mostly to partly sunny, with morning lows in the low 30s and highs near 40. It will be breezy, and that breeze will make for a chilly day.

The first winter storm of the season is set to begin Tuesday. Right off the bat we’ll have snow for the morning commute, although there won’t be much on the roads at that point. The snow will be widespread for most, but there will be a mix and plain rain as you get closer to southeastern Massachusetts. Snow will be steady into the afternoon with the rain/snow/mix line wobbling around eastern Massachusetts.

Snow will still be churning for the evening commute, and this will be the most significantly impacted commute throughout the snow storm. Again, the rain/snow/mix line will hang around eastern Massachusetts, making for a difficult snow forecast there. Inland, it’ll stay as plain snow.

The snow and rain will dwindle as we head into the evening hours Tuesday.

The greatest snowfall totals will be inland, with lower snowfall totals along the rain/snow/mix line.

While most of the main roads will likely be plowed and treated for Wednesday morning’s commute, watch out on the less-traveled roads as they may still be slick if not taken care of yet.

Lows Tuesday will be in the 20s with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday: dry in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Thursday we could see the return of some scattered snow showers with lows in the mid 20s and highs in the upper 30s again. Friday and Saturday are quiet with another chance for wintry weather next Sunday. Stay tuned!